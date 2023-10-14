Presenting LkldNow’s 2023 Voter Guide. Before you vote, research the six candidates who aspire to serve on the Lakeland City Commission and read their answers to five timely questions.

Election day: Nov. 7
Runoff (if needed): Dec. 5

Voting

Check out key voting dates, precincts and voting methods.

Northwest

Candidates:
Lolita Berrien
Guy LaLonde Jr.
Samuel Simmons

At-Large Seat

Candidates:
Kay Klymko
Chad McLeod
Dennis Odisho

Five Questions

Compare the candidates’ answers to five timely questions.