Presenting LkldNow’s 2023 Voter Guide. Before you vote, research the six candidates who aspire to serve on the Lakeland City Commission and read their answers to five timely questions.
Election day: Nov. 7
Runoff (if needed): Dec. 5
Northwest
Candidates:
Lolita Berrien
Guy LaLonde Jr.
Samuel Simmons
At-Large Seat
Candidates:
Kay Klymko
Chad McLeod
Dennis Odisho
Five Questions
Compare the candidates’ answers to five timely questions.
