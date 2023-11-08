We asked the City Commission candidates five questions and they answered. We are offering the candidates’ responses together so that they can be more easily compared. The responses are presented as submitted without editing. Click on any question to view the candidates’ responses.

Northwest District Candidates

LIVABILITY: What is the main barrier keeping Lakeland from being a more livable city? How can you as a city commissioner help solve it? Guy LaLonde Jr.: ] Infrastructure – We must take a deep look at our already congested roads, the need for improved drainage, water usage, and electrical resources. We have shovels in the ground and growth is happening at a rapid pace.

Revisit our out paced growth management plan and meet our citizens needs for improved public safety and quality of life.

] Workforce Development – attract more high tech jobs and businesses that offer better wages and career opportunities.

As a commissioner I would work closely with City of Lakeland’s Community and Development Department and the LEDC to attract more better paying high tech / trade jobs and ensure we have the proper resources for them,

Work with local business stakeholders, schools, colleges, technical trade schools to ensure we are addressing workforce needs and help with career sourcing needs.

I will work with the Public works department, FDOT and the Polk TPO to address our need for improved roads and drainage. Samuel Simmons: I think many people believe that Lakeland is becoming more livable by virtue of its accelerated growth. However, to pinpoint one particular facet, I would say homelessness could be seen as a barrier keeping Lakeland from being more livable. How can one human being enjoy the city, while seeing others on the streets suffering? I plan to work with homeless-focused organizations to see if we can help the homeless find better living conditions.

GROWTH: Lakeland’s rapid growth is adding stress to roads and other infrastructure. What are your priorities in dealing with growth? Guy LaLonde Jr.: We must revisit our current growth management plan and advocate to make proper adjustments for our current and continued rapid growth that is outpacing or current infrastructure.

I will work with the city, state and federal FDOT as well as the Polk Transportation and Planning organization to advocate for improved roads, bridges, drainage and utilities necessary to maintain and improve quality of life.

Transportation, commerce, clean water and electrical resources all rely on these vital resources.

I am a strong supporter of OUR Police and Fire departments.

I will continue to always strongly advocate for more and better public safety. We must ensure that that the men and women that serve and protect our community have the proper equipment that is necessary and required

I will continue to strongly advocate for the much needed station 8 in our beloved NW District, although we are close to near future resolution we already have need for another station in the fast growing SW District Samuel Simmons: I believe the biggest challenge we face as a city is the ability to mitigate the effects of growth on the quality of life in Lakeland. Infrastructure improvements must accompany and accommodate the growth that we are experiencing. One major area of infrastructure improvement will be the completion of the western trunk line. This is a $51,000,000 pipe refitting project. Much of the need for the project is wear and tear throughout the years, growth has been identified as a key factor. Growth also affects our roads and roadways and contributes to traffic congestion. One option that has been floated is the referendum of a half-cent sales tax. A schedule has been devised that projects Lakeland’s portion of the funds for each year over a 20-year span. So far, this is the only plan that I am aware of that would effectively address our roadway concerns. I plan to advocate for the necessary infrastructure and road improvements to address growth as it occurs in each section of the city.

ROLE OF GOVERNMENT: Is there something that Lakeland’s city government is doing that should be ended? What is it? Is there somthing the city isn’t doing that should be added? If, what is it and why is it needed? Guy LaLonde Jr.: I have some reservations about the cities acquisition of 19 automated cameras to be installed on city roads, functioning as an additional surveillance tool for law enforcement, the Ledger reported the cost at $57,000 dollars annually, totaling $285,000 over a five year period.

With funding being drawn from the cameras , my concern lies with allocation of resources, as I believe we have more pressing priorities than expanding our surveillance technologies.

Moreover, I have deep concerns regarding the protection of our citizens privacy, the storage and utilization of collected data.

While I whole heartedly support our dedicated law enforcement personnel and their safety, I am not in favor of the proliferation of the red light cameras or the introduction of additional surveillance in our neighborhoods.

In my view, the government should play a limited role in citizens lives.

Instead we should be fostering public private partnerships to address our challenges.

We should enable them. Samuel Simmons: A greater focus needs to be placed on homelessness. The fact that countless homeless people align the streets of Lakeland is a shame our society for not adequately addressing the need. I plan to work with the various homeless shelters to devise a strategic plan for addressing homelessness. We shouldn’t be comfortable seeing any human being suffering on the streets.

UNIQUE QUALITIES: What do you bring to the City Commission that has been missing? Guy LaLonde Jr.: I believe that once elected I will bring more than just my passion for people, but a fresh and innovative set of lens that will work well with others on the commission.

I will bring the expectation of maintaining a quality of life to our residents through the adoption of fair policies and practices that get measured and quantifying results.

I have lived in Lakeland, specifically the NW district most of my life.

I raised my family here, I have started and successfully run my businesses here, I know and understand the current challenges we face as a city and a community.

I will bring strong leadership skills with the understanding of the local issues and the ability to make tough informed decisions and help guide our city in the right direction.

My dedication to serving the public and ability to build trust within our city using my strong commitment to transparency.

I commit to being a servant leader, and always listen to the concerns of the residents. Samuel Simmons: The sensitivity of a citizen advocate would be the unique perspective that I bring to the current commission. Serving as president of the Webster Park Neighborhood Association for 20 years, I have had many occasions to address the city commission on issues that affect the quality of life of residents within our community. As such, I have adopted a personal philosophy on governance: I believe we govern honestly when we are able to empathize with those whom our decisions affect. I also bring the notion that all policy decisions should be filtered through the concept of quality of life, which simply means that we ask ourselves does the decision contribute to the quality of life of Lakeland residents or detract from it.

OPPONENTS: What is your assessment of your opponents and the kind of city commissioners they would be? Guy LaLonde Jr.: For more than a year I have either sought appointment or campaigned relentlessly to serve OUR beloved City of Lakeland’s citizens for a improved quality of life.

I have a great respect for my opponents, both whom have outstanding records of community service.

Their dedication to our city is commendable.

However, I believe that it is my work ethics set me apart. My track record of community service, military service, and successful running of a small business reflects my unwavering commitment to serving our city with unmatched dedication and and determination.

As I have emphasized numerously, I am committed to working tirelessly maintaining open communication with community stakeholders, attentively and actively considering city staff recommendations, and decisions that put our city’s best interest first. Samuel Simmons: I think each one has the intelligence and the passion to be a good city commissioner.

