Election day

Nov. 7: City election

Dec. 5: Runoff (if needed)

Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

Polling places

– Lakeland voting locations

– If you don’t know your precinct number, enter your address to find your polling place location and view a sample ballot.

Sample ballot

Request a mail ballot

There are three ways to request a vote-by-mail ballot

– Online: Start the process here

– Email: votebymail@polkelections.com

– Phone: 863-534-5888

Voting by mail has begun. Ballots must be received at the Polk Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Early voting…

… takes place Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 at the Polk County Government Operations Center, 930 E. Parker St. (map) on weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Polling-place procedures

Voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

Register to vote

– Registration closed Oct. 10 for the city election.

– Register to vote or update your voter information online

– Download a printable registration form

– Get paper registration forms at banks and multiple other locations throughout Lakeland

– Frequently-asked questions and answers

