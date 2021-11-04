Ed Holloway, Creator of Sanlan Ranch and Holloway Park, Dies at 91

Ed Holloway, who turned parts of his massive land holdings in southeast Lakeland into the Sanlan Ranch RV & Golf Resort and Holloway Park, died Monday at age 91.

He started his professional career as a real estate appraiser after serving in the Navy during the Korean War and graduating from the University of Florida. But he left his mark on Lakeland after he and his wife purchased much of the land — most of which had been mined for phosphate — between Lakeland Highlands Road and U.S. 98 south of South Edgewood Drive and north of Banana Lake.

The southern part was developed as the 785-acre Sanlan Ranch RV park and 27-hole golf course.

In 2010, the Holloways set aside 362 acres north of the Polk Parkway to be conserved as Holloway Park under the stewardship of the Holloway Park Foundation. With rolling hills and wide paths, it has become a favored site for cross-country running events.

More recently, the Holloways donated land along Lakeland Highlands Road to Florida Southern College and Southeastern University for athletic fields.





His family-placed obituary:

Emmett Edward Holloway, Jr., of Lakeland, died on November 1, 2021. He was born on August 13, 1930, in Greensboro, Ga. Emmett was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War Conflict. Following his time in the Navy, he started out as a real estate appraiser and went on to develop what is now the Sanlan RV & Golf Resort and Holloway Park in Lakeland. He was a businessman, avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Emmett was a member of The Lakes church in Lakeland for 62 years. He taught Sunday school at the church and was a Deacon Emeritus. He was a graduate of the University of Florida and avid Gator fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Mary Ann Holloway; 3 children John Holloway (Laura) of Bartow, FL, David Holloway of Seminole, FL, and Linda Holloway of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren; Jonathan Holloway of Bartow, Ashley White (Tyler) of Greer, SC, Tiffany Holloway of Seminole, FL and his extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held of Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Burial Park.