Detroit Tigers’ Abbreviated Spring Training Schedule Starts March 18

The Detroit Tigers’ Spring Training schedule, reduced to 18 games from the 33 scheduled before the players’ lockout, starts March 18 with a home game at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The season concludes on April 5 with a Tampa game against the New York Yankees.

The Tigers are part of a four-team pod that also includes the Phillies (five games), Yankees (five games) and Toronto Blue Jays (four games). They also play the Pittsburgh Pirates (two games) and Baltimore Orioles (two games), the Detroit Free Press reported.

Single-game tickets go on sale here on Sunday, which is also the first mandatory report day for all major league teams.

2022 spring training schedule