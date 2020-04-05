COVID-19 in Polk: Saturday Evening

The two ZIP codes in Lakeland with higher numbers of confirmed COVID-19 patients are 33810 in the Kathleen area and 33813 in the Lakeland Highlands, according to new data from the Florida Department of Health.

Both of those areas have recorded between five and nine cases; most other Lakeland ZIP codes reported between one and four cases. The only local ZIP code where no official cases have been recorded is 33811, southwest Lakeand near the airport.

Polk’s fourth confirmed COVID-19 death was added to the state list on Saturday, as the number of verified cases in the county rose to 142, up 16 from the previous day. Thirty-one of those cases were in Lakeland, up four from Friday.

The fourth death was the one reported here and in The Ledger on Saturday involving an 84-year-old retired cardiologist from Lakeland with a history of Parkinson’s disease and other medical conditions. He had been admitted to Lakeland Regional Health with a temperature of 100.94.

Florida Department of Health records show that 2,125 people have been tested in Polk. In addition to the 142 positive readings:





1,963 were negative

2 were inconclusive

18 await results

The number of positive cases is likely 10 times the official number, Polk County Health Department Director Joy Jackson said recently. Those who test positive now probably contracted the disease two to three weeks ago, given the time it takes for symptoms to show and test results to be processed.

In addition, the numbers of people being tested remains tiny compared with Polk County’s estimated population of 708,000 people. A shortage of test kits means only people who meet CDC criteria are being tested.

The number of people hospitalized in Polk remained at 52 Saturday for the second straight day.

ZIP code data for Lakeland on Saturday:

5 to 9 cases:

33810

33813

1-4 cases:

33801

33803

33809

33812

33815

No cases:

33811

Current totals reported for Polk cities are:

Davenport, 37

Winter Haven, 32

Lakeland, 31

Kissimmee, 16

Lake Wales 7

Auburndale, 5

Haines City, 4

Mulberry, 3

Bartow, 2

Fort Meade, 2

Champions Gate, 1

Frostproof, 1

In addition, state reports list one case to “Missing, Polk.”

Tracking the cases: Polk and Florida