With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida and high winds expected to hit Polk County Wednesday evening, Polk County Public Schools has announced that all schools and offices will be closed on Thursday. In addition, after-school events on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Polk State College officials say they are monitoring the storm but it is too early to know the impacts on the campus and activities. Updates will be posted on polk.edu, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Southeastern University, likewise, is monitoring the storm and will keep the university community updated via the SEU Alerts system.

The Schools of McKeel Academy have canceled class on Thursday but Friday classes are expected.

Sandbags will be available from Polk County road maintenance units on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeland-area locations are 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701, and 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734.

A PCPS note to families and employees reads:

Dear families, Like you, our team is closely monitoring the forecasts for Tropical Storm Nicole. The current track shows that we can expect tropical storm-force winds (ranging from 58 to 73 mph) to begin impacting our area on Wednesday evening. Our greatest concern is the safety of our students and staff. High wind speeds affect our ability to operate school buses safely. The Florida Department of Education recommends that school buses not operate when wind speeds exceed 35 to 40 mph. Based on the forecast, and out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Fred Heid has decided to cancel school on Thursday, Nov. 10. All after-school activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Again, based on the current forecast, school will take place tomorrow, Nov. 9. All PCPS schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. Please remember that our schools and offices will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Thank you.