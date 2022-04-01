Housing/ Social Services Video and Photos: Lakeland Homelessness Forum Barry Friedman Apr 1, 2022 at 2:01 pm Here are photos and partial video from “Humanity, Housing and Homelessness,” a forum held Thursday evening at Catapult Lakeland. An article about the forum will be added later today. Forum moderator was Andrea Oliver, center. Panelists on the right side of the screen are, from left, Bill Mutz, Lakeland mayor; Brenda Reddout, executive director of Talbot House Ministries; Megan Peterson, domestic violence primary prevention advocate at Peace River Center; and Ben Ruch, Polk County Public Schools homeless liaison. Panelists on the left side of the screen include Bridget Engleman, center, executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Polk County, flanked by Barbara and Erica, two women who have experienced homelessness. (Apologies for the subpar audio; it’s a result of a computer crash that occurred just before the forum began.) Bill Mutz and Brenda Reddout Katie Smith, in red, asks a question Barbara shares her story Bridget Engleman and Erica The audience at Catapult LkldNow’s Trinity Laurino Bridget Engleman with Barbara and Erica Megan Peterson and Ben Ruch Moderator Andrea Oliver Mutz, Reddout, Peterson, Ruch Mutz, Reddout, Peterson Click on any image for a larger version. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)