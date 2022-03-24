Ukrainian Student at FSC Prompts Drive for Medical Goods, Donations
Daily conversations with her family in Ukraine and images of war prompted Florida Southern College student Maria Rezhylo to work with the Student Government Association to collect medical goods and monetary donations to be sent to her homeland, News Channel 8 reports. Medical supplies are being collected on campus through April 7 and monetary donations can be made online; if donating online, add “Ukraine Project” in the “other section” field.