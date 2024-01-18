The 2024 Swan City Jazz Festival has moved indoors to the Kathleen High School auditorium. | Swan City Jazz Festival

Organizers of this weekend’s Swan City Jazz Festival have moved the event indoors, thanks to a weather forecast calling for temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The event is part of the two-week Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Megafest.

Instead of Munn Park, the free two-day music festival — Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. — will take place in the Kathleen High School Auditorium,1100 Red Devil Way. 

Saturday’s line-up includes Olyvya Wells at noon, the Women in Jazz ensemble at 1 p.m., Just the 2 of Us at 3:30 p.m. and Dimas Sanchez & the Afro Latin Jazz project at 4:30 p.m. Headliner Julian Vaughn, a bass guitar maestro with four #1 Billboard hits, will perform at 6 p.m.

Sunday’s performers include Phillip “Jazz Dad” Thomas at noon, the Swan City Jazz Project at 2 p.m., the Valerie Gillispie Ensemble at 3:30 p.m. and Shawn Brown at 4:30 p.m. The headliner, performing at 6 p.m., will be Latin Grammy award winner Lannie Battistini, known for his vibrant Latin rhythms. 

For more information go to: www.swancityjazzfestival.com.  

Lakeland’s 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is unchanged. It will start Saturday at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Providence Road and West 14th Street. More than 100 participants are expected.

