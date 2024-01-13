When the weather turns cooler in Polk County, locals know that our many festivals are just around the corner. Polk’s arts and culture sector offers a variety of options for residents and visitors alike. The Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance has compiled a list of some of the many art and cultural festivals taking place in the upcoming months.

Swan City Jazz Festival – Jan. 20-21

Kicking things off is a new favorite of many music lovers: the Swan City Jazz Festival. This event takes place Jan. 20-21 and features headliners Julian Vaughn and Lannie Battistini playing in picturesque Munn Park in downtown Lakeland.

Lisa Kirk of the sponsoring organization, The Blended Family Foundation, is quick to highlight the positive vibe this music festival creates for Lakeland. “Three things bring communities together, the love of music, great food, and free events,” she said. “And we’ll have all three at Swan City Jazz Festival.”

The event begins at noon on Jan. 20 and features local youth jazz bands as well as community performers in addition to the featured headliners. Check out the weekend schedule at the festival website.

Polk Tales: A Literary Festival – Feb. 9-11

Perhaps the newest Polk County Festival is Polk Tales: A Storytelling Festival. Produced the the Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance, this three-day event is headlined by award-winning storyteller, Paul Strickland.

Paul will open the festival Friday, Feb. 9 at the Ghostlight Lounge at Theatre Winter Haven and then, on Saturday, Paul will be joined by members of the Orlando Story Club and local performer Thom Mesrobian as Sharktooth Sam at a 5 p.m. performance at the Polk Museum of Art. Wrapping up the event is a children’s storytelling concert at 1 p.m. at the Florida Children’s Museum, again featuring Paul Strickland and Sharktooth Sam.

Daryl Ward, the executive director of the Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance has long wanted to bring a literary festival to our area. “We have so many great festivals,” Ward said, “but we’re missing something like a Shakespeare-in-the-Park or a Children’s Book Festival — so I think the storytelling festival is a great start to bringing literary arts experiences to the community.”

Orlando Story Club event | courtesy of Polk Arts and Culture Alliance

L.B. Brown Festival – Feb. 10-11

The annual L.B. Brown Festival in Bartow celebrates the legacy of one of Florida’s greatest citizens, L. B. Brown. Taking place at the site of Brown’s historic home, the festival offers tours of the home, numerous food and craft vendors, and this year will feature a special tribute to Bartow native, Ken Riley, celebrating his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. More info about the festival can be found at the L.B. Brown Festival webpage.

Lake Wales Arts Festival – Feb. 23-25

This event is one of Polk’s oldest and brings together artists from all over the state to Lake Wailes Park. The three-day festival kicks off on Friday, Feb. 23 with the annual Art-B-Que, which is a fun-filled night of food, drinks, and live entertainment taking place on the shores of Lake Wailes.

Tommy Frank the Executive Director for the Lake Wales Arts Council is excited about some changes to this year’s festival. “This year, the 53rd, will feature increased hands-on art experiences for families, fostering a deeper appreciation for artists’ creative processes in our community,” he notes. Festival details are available on the Lake Wales Arts Council website.

Highwaymen Extravaganza – Mar. 1-2

This Davenport staple was started by Harriet Rust and her late husband, Peter. Harriet, a recent inductee into the Polk Arts & Culture Hall of Fame, wanted to create an event featuring some of Florida’s iconic Highwaymen painters. The festival is sponsored by the City of Davenport and takes place at the Tom Fellows Community Center. The event kicks off with a dinner on Friday evening followed by an art show on Saturday.

Bartow’s Bloomin’ Arts Festival – Mar. 2-3

Another local festival that’s over 50 years old is the Bartow Bloomin’ Arts Festival. Set along the oak-lined streets of downtown Bartow, this event not only features fantastic artists but includes a car show, student art, and a quilt festival.

“The Bloomin’ Arts Festival is one of Bartow’s beloved events and gives patrons the opportunity to experience Bartow at its best and fullest,” said Michell Githens, the Bloomin’ Arts Committee Co-Chair. Information about this annual event can be found on the Bloomin’ Arts Facebook page.

Blooming Arts Festival in 2023

Winter Haven’s Central Park Art Festival – Mar. 9-10

Ridge Art Association will sponsor the 46th annual Central Park Art Festival to be held in beautiful downtown Winter Haven, Florida. The festival disperses $8,500 in prize money, making it a desirable venue for artists. In fact, The Central Park Art Festival has become one of the South’s premier fine arts festivals with participation from some of the country’s most accomplished artists as well as a solid group of emerging artists. More info can be found at the Ridge Art Association website.

And even when the above festivals conclude, Polk County still has plenty to offer in outdoor art experiences. The 863 Art Fest takes place in April in Winter Haven and, of course, the perennial favorite Mayfaire-by-the-Lake is set for Mother’s Day weekend in May on the banks of Lake Morton in Lakeland.