Lakeland will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with two weeks of events that kick off Friday as part of the 2024 Dream Megafest.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event and features the largest line-up of activities to date, according to organizer Lynne Simpkins of the Education and Enlightenment Group.

In addition to the annual parade, jazz festival, interfaith breakfast and car show, there will be a number of activities focused on youth and education. Families can enjoy free admission to the Florida Children’s Museum in Bonnet Springs Park on Saturday.

Two new events include “Wellness Wednesday,” emphasizing community health, and “Parent University,” which Simpkins said will empower parents to navigate the school system, advocate for their children and “learn what things you need to stay on top of, from cradle to careers.” There will also be voter registration tables at select events, encouraging everyone who is eligible to participate in elections.

Simpkins encouraged Lakeland residents to consider the federal holiday on Monday “a day on, not a day off” and use the time to volunteer in the community.

“We don’t want it just to be about a parade,” she said. “Martin Luther King was about more than just marching in the streets. He was supporting education, he was supporting unity and community. It wasn’t about one particular race. So we want to mimic some of the things that he did.”

Nick Dell, outreach director at The Dream Center, echoed the sentiment.

“We all have life and have an innate ability to help those around us who have a need. The orphan, the widow, the poor, and the neighbor next door may struggle because he/she lost a job. Perhaps a neighbor has had an illness and is overcoming mental health challenges/loneliness,” Dell said. “All are our neighbors, yet they may be invisible to us. We want to use our eyes to let people know we see them, hear them, and love them. That is what Reverend Dr. King did when he marched with the Poor People’s Campaign.”

Schedule of Events

Friday, Jan. 12

“College, Careers & Community” – The Leadership Forum is presenting a college and career event Friday from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at the Lake Crago Complex, 525 Lake Crago Drive. Simpkins said it’s an event for high school students, who have a half day of school on Friday. There will be games, snacks, swag bags and giveaways including tablets. Students will learn about internships, entry-level career opportunities, career paths, landing interviews, accepting a job offer and excelling in the position. They are encouraged to arrive early for community service hours and a chance to win a scholarship.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Day of Caring Children’s Festival – Enjoy free admission to the Florida Children’s Museum at Bonnet Springs Park, 600 Bonnet Springs Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be live performances, vendors, arts and crafts, and community resource tables. Simpkins said the event is presented by the Lakeland Neighborhood Association Coalition and is focused on children 12 and under. Last year about 3,000 people participated, and the museum is hoping for even more visitors this year.

School Daze: “Greek Me Out” Mixer – There will be a mixer for alumni of historically Black colleges and universities and “Divine Nine” fraternities and sororities on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Coleman-Bush Building, 1104 Martin L King Jr Ave. Simpkins said although the event is focused on those who attended HBCUs, it’s open to everyone. It’s an evening to set aside school rivalries and enjoy strolling and stepping, with a big group picture at the end. (NOTE: The location has changed. It is no longer at the Lake Mirror auditorium.)

Sunday Jan. 14

MLK Gospel Explosion – There will be a celebration of gospel music Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, 2122 Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue. Simpkins said it is focused on youth. There will be soloists, praise dancers, choirs and praise teams. It’s an opportunity for the city’s faith community to come together and celebrate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s spiritual messages.

Monday Jan. 15

MLK Day of Community Service – There will be organized volunteer opportunities around the city on Monday. Register here or call (407) 735-8994 to be matched with an event. Simpkins said it’s a great way for families to serve the community together and for students to earn community service hours, but people can also practice small acts of kindness. “If you can’t go out, just pick up the phone. Call someone you haven’t talked to in a while and say, ‘Hey, I’m thinking of you today.’ Or maybe ‘Can I pray with you today?’ Just let people know that you care. Caring and community service is what it’s really all about,” she said.

20th Annual MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – The theme for this year’s interfaith prayer breakfast is “Living the Dream – It Starts with Me: Spreading Hope, Courage & Unity.” The keynote speaker will be Bishop Joe Halman Jr. of Greater Works Ministries of Winter Haven. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 8 a.m. and breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. at The Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W. 5th Street.

Tuesday Jan. 16

Parent University “Reading, Reasons and Recommendations” – The event is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1321 N. Webster Avenue. Parents will learn how to interact with the schools and what things they need to stay on top of to support their children’s education.

Wednesday Jan. 17

Wellness Wednesday – This new event is a health expo that will focus on community wellness. Simpkins said there will be a free lunch, health screenings, and dozens of service providers on hand. People can learn what services they’re eligible for and there will be an “ask a pharmacist” table. It is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1321 N. Webster Avenue.

Illustrations from the Mirror: The Art of Ahmad Taylor – For the third year, there will be a reception at Polk Museum of Art celebrating Black artists. The free event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 800 East Palmetto Street. Ahmad Taylor, whose work is on display, will discuss his journey as an artist. Executive Director Dr. Alex Rich will also answer questions.

Saturday Jan 20

46th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade – The 2024 parade will start at 1 p.m. on Providence Road at the West 14th Street intersection. It will travel Providence Road and then turn east on 10th Street before heading south on MLK Avenue and ending at 2nd Street. More than 100 participants are registered, including step/dance teams, car clubs, marching bands and businesses. Judges will select first, second and third place winners and a Judge’s Honorable Mention in the following categories: walkers, decorated vehicle, professional float, flatbed/trailer, dance group, car club, band, motorcycles and unique cars/trucks. Simpkins said the parade is in loving memory of parade founder Christine Simmons, who passed away in 2007.

Swan City Jazz Fest – Munn Park will come alive with the sounds of jazz from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day music festival is hosted by the Blended Family Foundation and the Teaspoon Hill Society. Saturday’s headliner is Julian Vaughn, a bass guitar maestro with four #1 Billboard hits. Sunday’s headliner will be Latin Grammy award winner Lannie Battistini, known for his vibrant Latin rhythms. Local bands and choirs will also perform. “We believe cultural experiences will continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King by helping to shape the look and feel of our community,” Simpkins said. “We are very blessed this year to have an awesome line-up that includes two amazing headliners with diverse musical talents.” (In the event of rain, it will move to the Kathleen High School auditorium.)

Sunday Jan. 21

MLK Car Showcase – Lakeland has a vibrant community of car enthusiasts who express their creativity by customizing vehicles. Some of those cars will be showcased on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Joker Marchant Stadium, 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Prizes will be awarded in various categories including: best interior, best paint, best stereo, best old school, best new school and best in show. The event is sponsored by Diretta’s Baby, a local nonprofit organization that supports single-parent households, and the Education and Enlightenment Group. General admission is free. Registration is $20 per car and parking is $10. For more information, call (863) 286-4371 or email direttaw1958@gmail.com.

Swan City Jazz Fest – The jazz festival continues on Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. at Munn Park.

Friday Jan. 26

Dream Megafest appreciation reception at The Well — This is a drop-in reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 114 E. Parker St. to thank the partners and providers who supported the week of events and also celebrate the Well’s second anniversary. It is open to the public and there will be artists, music, food and conversation.

Simpkins said the Dream Megafest takes almost an entire year to plan. This year’s event has 24 official sponsors and many other individuals and organizations that provided in-kind support.