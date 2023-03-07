If you have a concern or a compliment about Polk County Public Schools, then Superintendent Frederick Heid wants to hear from you.

The superintendent is conducting a Countywide Community Conversation tour, beginning March 20 at the Dream Center of Lakeland.

Heid will update attendees on things going on in the school system, take questions from the audience and provide feedback on schools.

The tour schedule is:

March 20 – Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W. 5 th St.

St. March 22 – Bartow Civic Center, 2250 S. Floral Ave.

March 23 – Auburndale Civic Center, 115 W Park St.

March 27 – Medulla Resource Center, 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland

March 30 – Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City

April 3 – Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W., Davenport

April 17 – AdventHealth Fieldhouse, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

April 19 – Gem Theater, 118 NW 1 st Ave., Mulberry

Ave., Mulberry May 1 — Virtual