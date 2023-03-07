If you have a concern or a compliment about Polk County Public Schools, then Superintendent Frederick Heid wants to hear from you.

The superintendent is conducting a Countywide Community Conversation tour, beginning March 20 at the Dream Center of Lakeland.

Heid will update attendees on things going on in the school system, take questions from the audience and provide feedback on schools.

The tour schedule is:

  • March 20 – Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W. 5th St.
  • March 22 – Bartow Civic Center, 2250 S. Floral Ave.
  • March 23 – Auburndale Civic Center, 115 W Park St.
  • March 27 – Medulla Resource Center, 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland
  • March 30 – Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City
  • April 3 – Tom Fellows Community Center, 207 North Blvd. W., Davenport
  • April 17 – AdventHealth Fieldhouse, 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven
  • April 19 – Gem Theater, 118 NW 1st Ave., Mulberry
  • May 1 — Virtual

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore

kimberly@lkldnow.com

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.) Cancel reply