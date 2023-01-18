Polk County’s public schools are showing off all of the special programs its schools offer at a School Choice Showcase on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lakeland Square Mall.
Families can learn more about the school choice options available at the elementary, middle and high schools. Special programs include everything from agricultural science studies at Lake Gibson High School to aerospace engineering and mechanics at Kathleen High School to visual and performing arts at Harrison School For The Arts.
The showcase begins at 4 p.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m.
The School Choice Showcase coincides with the application window for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, and helps parents, guardians and students find the right school or program for them. It is the most important enrollment time of the year for students hoping to get into one of dozens of special programs offered by Polk County Public Schools.
The application window is currently open and ends Feb. 15. It is the annual opportunity to apply for special programs for the 2023-24 school year. Families can apply for their students to attend a variety of PCPS programs, including:
- Magnet/choice schools
- Career academies at middle and high schools
- International Baccalaureate and Cambridge AICE
PCPS has one of the top career academies program in the nation.
Families must submit their applications online via the Parent Portal during the application window. All applications are chosen based on a lottery system, with the exception of IB/Cambridge programs, which have academic requirements, and Harrison School for the Arts, which relies on auditions or portfolios.
All Polk County high schools have special programs or academies that help students graduate with certifications in their field of choice or challenge them with rigorous academics in preparation for or in participation with colleges and universities. In addition, most middle schools offer a pre-academy program, as do many elementary schools.
“We created our School Choice Showcases this year to give families a convenient way to explore the education options in their area,” PCPS Superintendent Frederick Heid said.
Information on the various programs for Polk County public and charter high schools and Lakeland-area elementary and middle schools are listed below. Click on the school names for additional information.
Polk County Public and Charter High Schools
- Architecture & Design Academy
- Agritechnologies Academy
- Digital Graphics Academy
- Medical Academy
- Culinary Academy
- Criminal Justice Academy
- Bartow Medical and Fire Academy
- Future Educators Academy
- Architecture, Construction and Engineering Academy
- iGrow Agriculture Academy
- Academy of Design
International Baccalaureate at Bartow High School
- Academy of Hospitality and Marketing
- Academy of Leadership, Technology and Agricience
Fort Meade Middle/Senior High School
- Academy of Leadership and Business
- Agrowtechnology Academy
- Construction Academy
- Pharmacy Technician Academy
- Hospitality and Marketing Academy
- Ag Dogs Academy
- Medical Services Academy
- Academy of Design & Technology
- Academy of Engineering (Engineering Track)
- Academy of Engineering (Drafting Track)
- GEICO Academy of Advanced Business Management
- Medical Academy
- Academy of Legal Studies
- Academy of Veterinary Science
- Academy of Children’s Educational Studies
- Academy of Media of Productions
- Environmental Agriculture & Technology Academy
- Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Core
- Visual Art Academy
- Performing Art Academy
- Physical Education
Haines City High School International Baccalaureate
- Agricultural Science Academy
- Digital Media Technology Academy
- Academy of Health Sciences
- Central Florida Aerospace Academy
- Education Academy
- Culinary Arts Academy
- Academy of Agriscience and Agricultural Biotechnology
- Polk Academy of Business and Technology
- Academy of Finance
- Academy of Health
- Water Academy
- Agriscience Academy
- Construction Academy of Lake Region
- Culinary Team
- TLC Academy
- iMAGINATION, Inc. (iMAG)
- Medical Academy
- Fine Arts Academy
- Agriculture Academy
- Culinary Academy
- Design, Technology and Innovation Academy
- Early Childhood and Teacher Academy
- Film and Media Communications Academy
- Health Science Academy
- International Baccalaureate Program at Lake Wales High https://www.lakewaleshigh.com/ib
- Fine Arts
- Veterinary Academy
- Style! Fashion Academy
- Multimedia Communications Academy
- The CREaTE (Computer Science, Robotics, Electronics and Technical Education) Academy
- Legal Studies Program
- Medical Academy
- Digital Imagery Academy
- Scholastic Program for highly motivated students
- Academy of Health & Environmental Sciences
- Academy for Applied Technologies
- Academy of Multimedia Communication
Polk State College Collegiate High
Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate High School
- Construction Academy
- Culinary Arts Academy
- Academy of Education
- Medical Academy
- Veterinary Assisting Academy
- Rigorous academics are taught in a military-structured environment
- Diversified Agricultural Studies Academy
- Lakeland Electric Power Academy
- Construction Academy
- Cambridge Pre-University Prep
- Various trade certifications
Lakeland Area Elementary and Middle Schools
Achievement Academy – Lakeland
- For special needs students
Bill Duncan Opportunity Center
- STEM Accelerated Academy
Combee Academy of Design & Engineering
Crystal Lake Elementary – A Community Partnership School
- Offers a variety of supports and services for students, families and community members
- AquaCulture
- CASE Academy – science or engineering academic path
- STEAM Academy
Doris A Sanders Learning Center
- Serving students with varying exceptionalities from 5 to 22 years of age
- Agriculture Pre-Academy
- Pre-Academy of Culinary Arts
- Medical Pre-Academy
- Agricultural Science
- Business
- Culinary Arts
- Pre-Medical
- Media Design
- Accelerated Academy — for students with high academic achievement
- A.E.R. – Aviation, Engineering, Robotics
- Agriculture
- Arts & Entertainment
- Culinary Arts
- Medical
- Media Design
- Video Game Design
Lakeland Montessori Schoolhouse
- International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme
- Arts & Design
- Language – Spanish and Latin
- International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme World School
- Bilingual immersion education
- STEM Program
- An alternative school for non-traditional students who need additional support to graduate
- Arts Curriculum
- STEAM Curriculum
- Community Service
- Leadership
- Short Film
- Advantages
- STEM
- Pre-Aerospace Academy
- CSI Academy
- Certification for 3D CAD (Computer Aid Design)
- Digital Media Academy
- Pre-Agriculture
- Pre-Culinary
- Pre-Media Design
- Pre-Business Technology
- STEAM Academy
Winston Academy of Engineering
Contact information for additional help:
- Career academy applications: 863-519-8438
- Magnet school applications: 863-534-0631 ext. 788
- Parent Portal help: 863-519-7600 (ext. 1 for Pupil Accounting)
