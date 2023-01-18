Polk County’s public schools are showing off all of the special programs its schools offer at a School Choice Showcase on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Lakeland Square Mall.

Families can learn more about the school choice options available at the elementary, middle and high schools. Special programs include everything from agricultural science studies at Lake Gibson High School to aerospace engineering and mechanics at Kathleen High School to visual and performing arts at Harrison School For The Arts.

The showcase begins at 4 p.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m.

The School Choice Showcase coincides with the application window for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, and helps parents, guardians and students find the right school or program for them. It is the most important enrollment time of the year for students hoping to get into one of dozens of special programs offered by Polk County Public Schools.

The application window is currently open and ends Feb. 15. It is the annual opportunity to apply for special programs for the 2023-24 school year. Families can apply for their students to attend a variety of PCPS programs, including:

Magnet/choice schools

Career academies at middle and high schools

International Baccalaureate and Cambridge AICE

PCPS has one of the top career academies program in the nation.

Families must submit their applications online via the Parent Portal during the application window. All applications are chosen based on a lottery system, with the exception of IB/Cambridge programs, which have academic requirements, and Harrison School for the Arts, which relies on auditions or portfolios.

All Polk County high schools have special programs or academies that help students graduate with certifications in their field of choice or challenge them with rigorous academics in preparation for or in participation with colleges and universities. In addition, most middle schools offer a pre-academy program, as do many elementary schools.

“We created our School Choice Showcases this year to give families a convenient way to explore the education options in their area,” PCPS Superintendent Frederick Heid said.

Information on the various programs for Polk County public and charter high schools and Lakeland-area elementary and middle schools are listed below. Click on the school names for additional information.

Polk County Public and Charter High Schools

Auburndale High

Architecture & Design Academy

Agritechnologies Academy

Digital Graphics Academy

Medical Academy

Bartow High School

Culinary Academy

Criminal Justice Academy

Bartow Medical and Fire Academy

Future Educators Academy

Architecture, Construction and Engineering Academy

iGrow Agriculture Academy

Academy of Design

International Baccalaureate at Bartow High School

Davenport High School

Academy of Hospitality and Marketing

Academy of Leadership, Technology and Agricience

Fort Meade Middle/Senior High School

Academy of Leadership and Business

Agrowtechnology Academy

Construction Academy

Pharmacy Technician Academy

Hospitality and Marketing Academy

Frostproof Middle/Senior High

Ag Dogs Academy

Medical Services Academy

George Jenkins High School

Academy of Design & Technology

Academy of Engineering (Engineering Track)

Academy of Engineering (Drafting Track)

GEICO Academy of Advanced Business Management

Medical Academy

Academy of Legal Studies

Academy of Veterinary Science

Haines City High School

Academy of Children’s Educational Studies

Academy of Media of Productions

Environmental Agriculture & Technology Academy

Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Core

Visual Art Academy

Performing Art Academy

Physical Education

Haines City High School International Baccalaureate

Harrison School For The Arts

Kathleen High School

Agricultural Science Academy

Digital Media Technology Academy

Academy of Health Sciences

Central Florida Aerospace Academy

Lake Gibson High School

Education Academy

Culinary Arts Academy

Academy of Agriscience and Agricultural Biotechnology

Polk Academy of Business and Technology

Academy of Finance

Academy of Health

Lake Region High School

Water Academy

Agriscience Academy

Construction Academy of Lake Region

Culinary Team

TLC Academy

iMAGINATION, Inc. (iMAG)

Medical Academy

Fine Arts Academy

Lake Wales Senior High

Agriculture Academy

Culinary Academy

Design, Technology and Innovation Academy

Early Childhood and Teacher Academy

Film and Media Communications Academy

Health Science Academy

International Baccalaureate Program at Lake Wales High https://www.lakewaleshigh.com/ib

Lakeland High School

Fine Arts

Veterinary Academy

Style! Fashion Academy

Multimedia Communications Academy

McKeel Academy of Technology

The CREaTE (Computer Science, Robotics, Electronics and Technical Education) Academy

Legal Studies Program

Medical Academy

Digital Imagery Academy

Scholastic Program for highly motivated students

Mulberry High School

Academy of Health & Environmental Sciences

Academy for Applied Technologies

Academy of Multimedia Communication

Polk Pre-Collegiate Academy

Polk State College Collegiate High

Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School

Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate High School

Ridge Community High School

Construction Academy

Culinary Arts Academy

Academy of Education

Medical Academy

Veterinary Assisting Academy

Summerlin Academy

Rigorous academics are taught in a military-structured environment

Tenoroc High School

Diversified Agricultural Studies Academy

Lakeland Electric Power Academy

Construction Academy

Cambridge Pre-University Prep

Travis Technical College

Various trade certifications

Lakeland Area Elementary and Middle Schools

Achievement Academy – Lakeland

For special needs students

Bill Duncan Opportunity Center

Carlton Palmore Elementary

Cleveland Court Elementary

STEM Accelerated Academy

Combee Academy of Design & Engineering

Crystal Lake Elementary – A Community Partnership School

Offers a variety of supports and services for students, families and community members

Crystal Lake Middle

AquaCulture

CASE Academy – science or engineering academic path

STEAM Academy

Dixieland Elementary

Doris A Sanders Learning Center

Serving students with varying exceptionalities from 5 to 22 years of age

Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary

Edgar L. Padgett Elementary

Griffin Elementary

Highlands Grove Elementary

James W. Sikes Elementary

Jesse Keen Elementary

Kathleen Elementary

Kathleen Middle

Agriculture Pre-Academy

Pre-Academy of Culinary Arts

Medical Pre-Academy

Lake Gibson Middle

Agricultural Science

Business

Culinary Arts

Pre-Medical

Media Design

Lakeland Highlands Middle

Accelerated Academy — for students with high academic achievement

A.E.R. – Aviation, Engineering, Robotics

Agriculture

Arts & Entertainment

Culinary Arts

Medical

Media Design

Video Game Design

Lakeland Montessori Schoolhouse

Lakeland Montessori Middle

Lawton Chiles Middle Academy

International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme

Arts & Design

Language – Spanish and Latin

Lincoln Avenue Academy

International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme World School

Magnolia Montessori Academy

McKeel Central Academy

South McKeel Academy

Medulla Elementary

Mi Escuela Montessori

Bilingual immersion education

North Lakeland Elementary

Oscar J. Pope Elementary

Philip O’Brien Elementary

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary

STEM Program

R. Clem Churchwell Elementary

REAL Academy

An alternative school for non-traditional students who need additional support to graduate

Rochelle School of the Arts

Arts Curriculum

STEAM Curriculum

Rosabelle W. Blake Academy

Community Service

Leadership

Short Film

Scott Lake Elementary

Sleepy Hill Elementary

Sleepy Hill Middle

Advantages

STEM

Pre-Aerospace Academy

CSI Academy

Certification for 3D CAD (Computer Aid Design)

Socrum Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Digital Media Academy

Southwest Middle

Pre-Agriculture

Pre-Culinary

Pre-Media Design

Pre-Business Technology

STEAM Academy

Valleyview Elementary

Wendell Watson Elementary

Winston Academy of Engineering

Contact information for additional help:

Career academy applications: 863-519-8438

Magnet school applications: 863-534-0631 ext. 788

Parent Portal help: 863-519-7600 (ext. 1 for Pupil Accounting)