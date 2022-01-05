Sandra “Sandy” Jean Gertz, 85

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Gertz was promoted to Angel on December 30, 2021, surrounded by her closest family. She was 85 years old.

Sandy was born in Ft. Wayne, IN to Clarence & Gretchen Kraus along with two sisters (Janice Nycum, Judy Arnold). She married her best friend Norman Gertz on July 2, 1955. Sandy and Norm moved multiple times and she embraced each new experience while helping the kids adapt and thrive. Most recently she lived in Lakeland, Florida with her daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Jeffrey Broadus staying as close to family as possible.

Family was Sandy’s top priority. She dedicated her life to supporting her husband and his career and raising their 5 very active children. Sandy was more than a homemaker; she was the home. From making favorite meals, running kids to activities like track & field, gymnastics, hockey, standing in as catcher, breaking up a scrap or lending an ear after a tough day. She was soft spoken and always put herself last except when it came to chocolate. Chocolate was her favorite as evidenced by the crumbs on her shirt.

Sandy was active herself as an avid tennis player, bowler and loyal friend who was always up for a cup of coffee. To be called friend by Sandy was a gift that included great company and conversation. Being surrounded by those she loved and sharing in their lives was Sandy’s greatest joy including her ongoing adoption of technology just to see and chat with her kids and grandkids. Sandy’s quiet presence and loving support of her family will be greatly missed.

She is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Thomas & Jody Gertz (Garrett, Samantha (Malik), Catherine & Jeffrey Broadus (Ashleigh), Lisa Gertz, Timothy Gertz, (Gavin & Alexandra).

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman and her daughter Linda Chrisien.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.