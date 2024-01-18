Contractors working for the city of Lakeland have begun five repaving projects that are expected to disrupt traffic for two to four days each.

Work has already affected portions of Cleveland Heights Boulevard and Lake Hunter Drive:

Workers for Clearwater-based Wright of Florida this morning started milling the asphalt on the outside northbound lane of Cleveland Heights Boulevard ‘s approach to Lake Hollingsworth Drive. Plans call for milling Cleveland Heights between Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Edgewood Drive today and Friday and then paving the roadway next Monday and Tuesday.

‘s approach to Lake Hollingsworth Drive. Plans call for milling Cleveland Heights between Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Edgewood Drive today and Friday and then paving the roadway next Monday and Tuesday. Work on Lake Hunter Drive this week uncovered the brick roadbed between Lincoln Avenue and King Avenue; a detour is in place between King Avenue and Ohio Ave. Milling of Lake Hunter Drive between King Avenue and Sykes Boulevard is scheduled for Jan. 22, and paving is scheduled for Jan. 29.

The work is considered preventative maintenance, according to a city of Lakeland news release. Milling down the current paving is necessary to maintain the alignment of driveways and sidewalk cuts, the release said.

“This project will be performed during the daytime hours to least impact the residential area,” city spokesman Kevin Cook said via the news release. “Delays are to be expected and motorist are encouraged to use an alternative route if possible.”

In addition to Cleveland Heights Boulevard and Lake Hunter Drive, the repaving schedule includes:

W Main Street/Central Avenue between Olive Street and George Jenkins Boulevard — milling Jan. 23; paving Jan. 30.

between Olive Street and George Jenkins Boulevard — milling Jan. 23; paving Jan. 30. Webster Avenue/7th Street between 10th Street and its north end — milling Jan. 24–25; paving Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

between 10th Street and its north end — milling Jan. 24–25; paving Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Rose Street between Ingraham Avenue and Fern Road — milling Jan. 26 and 29; paving Feb. 2 and 5.

Keep Up With Lakeland Each Thursday, we’ll send you the latest news, including a preview of weekend events SIGN UP We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.