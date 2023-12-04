A road south of Kathleen Senior High School will be getting a long-sought sidewalk in the coming months.

Chestnut Road will be closed south of Memorial Boulevard for about three months starting Dec. 18 so a sidewalk can be installed from Butler Drive to Yeats Street. The road closure is necessary so drainage can be improved in the narrow right of way.

Polk County Roads & Drainage estimates that the road closure will last 88 days and the entire project will take 100 days to complete. Once all phases are done, the new Chestnut Road sidewalk will provide a safer pedestrian route between Memorial and New Tampa Highway.

“The county project will greatly enhance pedestrian access and safety to Kathleen High School and surrounding neighborhoods,” according to a city of Lakeland news release.

Chestnut has been one of the county’s top priorities since at least 2017, when the Polk Transportation Planning Organization created an inventory of sidewalks within a 1-mile walking radius of each of the county’s 140 public schools.

Kathleen Senior High School was No. 6 in the study’s ranking of schools that needed sidewalks most urgently.

