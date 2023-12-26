Traffic is flowing again through the intersection of Orange Street and Lake Avenue after workers removed “road closed” signs last week.

The streets had been closed since September to allow for installation of infrastructure related to apartments being built at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The road opening allows for better connectivity to businesses along Orange Street, including Garden Bistro in the city of Lakeland’s Magnolia Building and the newly opened Kitty Cat Lounge near the intersection of Ingraham Avenue.

The re-opening took place one week later than the projected Dec. 15 date for completion of the work.

The closure of the intersection forced a rerouting of this year’s edition of the annual Lakeland Christmas Parade away from its traditional path around Lake Mirror. The parade is expected to return to its traditional route next year.

