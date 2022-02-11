Read It in the Morning Paper: Lakeland Christian School, Florida Highwaymen

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL plans to construct a three-story high school classroom building on the part of its campus near the intersection of Harden Boulevard and Ariana Street. The site plan for the project is under review by the city of Lakeland, and a Florida drainage permit is needed. Enrollment at the school is capped, so no increase in traffic is expected, The Ledger reports in a subscribers-only story. | Video: artist’s rendering
ART OF THE FLORIDA HIGHWAYMEN from the Woodsby family collection will be on display at the Polk Museum of Art’s Dorothy Jenkins Gallery Saturday through May 22. The exhibit includes nearly 70 paintings of Florida nature scenes created by a well-known group of African American artists during the second half of the 20th Century. | Learn more