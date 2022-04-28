Read It in the Morning Paper: Downtown Safety, Film Producer

DOWNTOWN SAFETY: Armed guards from Signal 88 Security will supplement LPD in trying to prevent “non-desirable behavior” in the downtown area starting May 1. The Lakeland Downtown Development Authority is paying the company $7,995 a month for 40-hour-a-week service during a six-month trial. (subscribers-only story)
FILM PRODUCER Joenique Rose, a 36-year-old George Jenkins High grad with masters degrees in education and film, helmed “Emergency,” a short film that won the special jury award at Sundance Film Festival and will be released on Amazon Prime on May 27. MORE:Her website | “Emergency” IMDB page