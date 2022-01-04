Read It in the Morning Paper, COVID-19 Edition

HOSPITAL: The number of patients with COVID-19 admitted to Lakeland Regional Health has increased to 143 on Monday afternoon from 65 last Tuesday afternoon. The virus’ more-contagious omicron variant is sending a growing number of patients to the emergency room, but a lower proportion is being admitted to the hospital than during last summer’s delta spike, LRH chief informatics officer Hal Escowitz tells The Ledger. | ALSO:News Channel 8
SCHOOLS: With students returning to class today after the winter break, Polk Public Schools are urging caution against COVID-19. “The Florida Department of Health in Polk County shared that in the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 the county saw 9,218 new cases, with school-age children representing 14% of these cases,” Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid said Monday.