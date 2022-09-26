Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets.

The five Lakeland locations are:

Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road

Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road

Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way

The other Polk locations are:

Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport

Chain Of Lakes Elementary School. 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven

Mulberry Middle School, 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Mulberry

Spessard Holland Elementary, 2342 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow

Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport

Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Drive, Poinciana

Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. SE, Winter Haven

Those coming to shelters are asked to bring a seven-day survival kit since shelters will not have the comforts of home. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. Before going, check shelter policies here.

Special needs shelters are opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday under Polk County Emergency Management’s Special Needs Program, which “is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency,” county spokeswoman Mianne Nelson said. Locations are:





McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Florida Department of Health Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport

Pet-friendly shelters open Tuesday at noon at

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Lake Region High School. 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Haines City High School. 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.

A Citizen’s Information Line has been activated by Polk County Emergency Services. It can be reached at (863) 401-2234 (locally) or toll-free 866-661-0228. The line will remain open during business hours throughout the storm.

More information from Polk County Emergency Management can be found on: