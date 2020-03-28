Mutz: No Stay-at-Home Order or Business Closures for Now

When the Lakeland City Commission meets Monday, it will consider extending the current seven-day closure of city parks, but Mayor Bill Mutz said he no longer plans to seek a one-week stay-at-home order or closure of non-essential businesses for now.

On Friday, Mutz suggested those moves when he told a teleconference meeting of the Lakeland Kiwanis Club and News Channel 8 that he is frustrated to see that city residents are not serious about social distancing.

“If you take seven days, maybe more, to be able to just get people to stop being together,” Mutz told the TV station. “That’s what we’re talking about. That’s what I’d be advocating.”

But this morning he said he has “decided not to make that request on Monday. After spending more time talking with other county voices, my foremost goal is for us to do this as a county, as opposed to a city which creates many additional levels of complications.”

In a text message, he continued: “Frankly, our Polk County incidents of coronavirus-infected citizens will have to rise greater than it is today to gain the general support of commissioners overall. To some degree, we have to let the numbers play the music before there is wider-spread concern.”





Mutz acknowledged in a video issued by the city on Thursday that “There’s a wide range of opinions from our current posture being too restrictive to not restrictive enough.”

Indeed, a post shared on Mutz’ Facebook page has generated a wide range of comments about whether people are keeping their distance and how far local government should go in regulating commerce.

In the Tampa Bay area, both Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties have asked residents to shelter at home for a week. In Hillsborough, businesses that are unable to keep a 6-foot distance between people are being asked to close for that period.

Hillsborough’s order:

Mutz called the Hillsborough/Tampa approach “well-conceived” and is urging the Polk County Commission to take a similar position.

But County Commission Chairman Bill Braswell said he doesn’t see that happening in a county as rural and spread out as Polk.

“I just don’t see a need for it,” he told News Channel 8. “We know what it means by social distancing. We know what we should be doing. People need their paychecks. They gotta go to work.”

As of Friday, three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lakeland. They are among 28 confirmed cases in Polk County, where 13 involve hospitalizations. So far, 530 people have been tested for the underlying coronavirus in Polk County and 62 of those test results are pending, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The largest concentration of Polk’s cases is in Davenport, where 13 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

City commissioners meet on Monday at 3 p.m. in a special meeting for updates on coronavirus efforts. Most commissioners are expected to attend via teleconference.

The agenda includes an “operational report” and discussions of the city’s current state-of-emergency declaration and whether to extend or change last week’s 7-day closure of city parks.

Monday’s meeting will be broadcast live at www.lakelandgov.net/tv and onSpectrum Channel 643 or Fios Channel 43. Residents who want to comment on the agenda items are being asked to email comments to comment@lakelandgov.net.

Emails can be sent before the meeting or during it and “will either be displayed or read into the record during the appropriate portion of the meeting,” according to the commission’s agenda document.

The agenda, which was revised Friday afternoon, encourages people to watch the live broadcast but says the commission chambers at City Hall will be open to the public.

However, a video released by the city Friday night indicated attendance at City Hall would be restricted to 10 people who must stay six feet apart.