City Closing Outdoor Parks, Other Functions

In an effort to help contain the spread of coronavirus, the Lakeland City Commission today voted 5-2 to temporarily close city parks and public access to city buildings.

The park closure takes effect at dusk today and will last at least a week; commissioners will evaluate the closures at a special meeting scheduled for next Monday at 3 p.m. Closures include:

Gated park spaces and gated trails

Parks spaces with picnic pavilions, playgrounds and/or bathrooms

Cleveland Heights Golf Course, including parking lots

All tennis and pickleball courts

All basketball courts

All dog parks

All boat ramps

Commissioners Scott Franklin and Stephanie Madden voted against the measure, arguing that more flexibility is needed. Franklin pointed out inconsistencies, saying, “You can tell four people that they can’t play on the tennis court together, but a group of four people can walk around Lake Hollingsworth and that’s OK.”

Commissioners were more spread out than normal today, though not necessarily six feet apart. Mayor Bill Mutz joined online; he is self-quarantined following a trip to Canada.

Commissioners based the initial seven-day closure on the notion that we’re eight days into the 15-day period that President Trump suggested for social distancing to tamp down corona virus.

Mayor Bill Mutz said the trajectory of the virus will guide next Monday’s decision and speculated that the parks closure will be extended.





The city acknowledged that many of its public spaces, including the Lake Hollingsworth trail and Lake Morton, can’t be shut off, but urged residents in an online post to follow social distancing guildelines.

This post will be updated.