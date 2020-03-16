City Considers Declaring a State of Emergency
Amid concern over the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, city commissioners this afternoon are considering a state of emergency in Lakeland.
So far, 161 cases have been confirmed in Florida and some in nearby counties, but no cases have been confirmed in Lakeland yet.
A state of emergency resolution was added today to the agenda for the City Commission meeting that starts at 3 p.m.
If passed, the resolution would give these powers to City Manager Tony Delgado:
- To order the evacuation of certain areas of the city
- To declare curfews during specified hours of the day
- To declare certain areas of the city subject to quarantine or accessible only under specified conditions
- To prohibit the sale of merchandise, goods or services at more than the normal average retail price
- To implement emergency procurement procedures
The meeting will begin with a presentation about local response to the coronavirus from three public health experts:
- Dr. Daniel O. Haight, infectious disease specialist and vice president of community health at Lakeland Regional Health
- Dr. Steven Achinger, managing partner with Watson Clinic
- Dr. Joy Jackson, director of Polk & Hardee Counties for the Florida Department of Health (DOH)
The meeting can be viewed live at Lakelandgov.net or on cable: Spectrum 643 and FiOS 43. Later, it will be available at vimeo.com/lakelandgov.
Pat Shearin
March 16, 2020 @ 5:57 pm
If you declare a state of emergency in Lakeland, what will happen to Pain Management? I have to go every month for my pain medications. The pain management doctor is required by law, since my primary care doctor can’t write pain prescriptions. I am disabled and need my pain meds.