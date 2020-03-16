City Considers Declaring a State of Emergency

Amid concern over the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, city commissioners this afternoon are considering a state of emergency in Lakeland.

So far, 161 cases have been confirmed in Florida and some in nearby counties, but no cases have been confirmed in Lakeland yet.

A state of emergency resolution was added today to the agenda for the City Commission meeting that starts at 3 p.m.

If passed, the resolution would give these powers to City Manager Tony Delgado:

To order the evacuation of certain areas of the city

To declare curfews during specified hours of the day

To declare certain areas of the city subject to quarantine or accessible only under specified conditions

To prohibit the sale of merchandise, goods or services at more than the normal average retail price

To implement emergency procurement procedures

The meeting will begin with a presentation about local response to the coronavirus from three public health experts:





Dr. Daniel O. Haight, infectious disease specialist and vice president of community health at Lakeland Regional Health

Dr. Steven Achinger, managing partner with Watson Clinic

Dr. Joy Jackson, director of Polk & Hardee Counties for the Florida Department of Health (DOH)

The meeting can be viewed live at Lakelandgov.net or on cable: Spectrum 643 and FiOS 43. Later, it will be available at vimeo.com/lakelandgov.