City Considers Declaring a State of Emergency

Amid concern over the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, city commissioners this afternoon are considering a state of emergency in Lakeland.

So far, 161 cases have been confirmed in Florida and some in nearby counties, but no cases have been confirmed in Lakeland yet.

A state of emergency resolution was added today to the agenda for the City Commission meeting that starts at 3 p.m.

If passed, the resolution would give these powers to City Manager Tony Delgado:

  • To order the evacuation of certain areas of the city
  • To declare curfews during specified hours of the day
  • To declare certain areas of the city subject to quarantine or accessible only under specified conditions
  • To prohibit the sale of merchandise, goods or services at more than the normal average retail price
  • To implement emergency procurement procedures

The meeting will begin with a presentation about local response to the coronavirus from three public health experts:

The meeting can be viewed live at Lakelandgov.net or on cable: Spectrum 643 and FiOS 43. Later, it will be available at vimeo.com/lakelandgov

