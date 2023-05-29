Get your local news delivered right to your inbox. Each Thursday, you’ll receive the latest news, and a preview of weekend events.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.
About 200 people gathered at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens for the 15th Annual Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 29th, pausing to remember those who died in service to the United States.
U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, spoke about those he knew who died in the line of duty.
Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.