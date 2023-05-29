About 200 people gathered at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens for the 15th Annual Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 29th, pausing to remember those who died in service to the United States.

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, spoke about those he knew who died in the line of duty.

Rev. Richard Piatt II gave the invocation. Veterans and family members say the Pledge of Allegiance. A Korean War combat-wounded veteran and his family say the Pledge of Allegiance. The symbolic empty table representing lost service members. A retired Army veteran, left, at the 2023 Annual Memorial Day Tribute. Bagpiper Gemma Briggs A veteran and his service dog. A remembrance wall bearing photos of honored loved ones. A serviceman’s photo at the wall of remembrance. A serviceman’s photo on the wall of remembrance. A serviceman’s photo on the wall of remembrance. A serviceman’s photo on the wall of remembrance. Flowers at the wall of remembrance. U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, spoke at the 2023 Annual Memorial Day Tribute. U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, greets some of his youngest constituents. U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, poses for a photo with constituents. U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, poses with a young constituent. Ronald Bradford, a Gulf War veteran who did two tours of duty in Iraq, presents U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, with a hand-painted Memorial Day stone. Ronald Bradford, a Gulf War veteran, presents U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, with a hand-painted Memorial Day stone. A hand-painted Memorial Day stone. Veterans’ graves were decorated with flags and patriotic flowers. Constituents wait in line to say hello to U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland. A family visits the grave of a loved one. A veteran paused at the memorial to slain Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Williams and his K-9 partner Diogi. Patriotic flowers decorated the stage at the Annual Memorial Day Tribute. The grave of U.S. Army Capt. William Darby. 2023 Annual Memorial Day Tribute at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. | All photos by Kimberly C. Moore, LkldNow