LkldNow Readers Favored Entertainment, Health News in 2021

Entertainment and health articles drew the largest audiences on LkldNow in 2021, reflecting both interest in COVID-19 prevention and perhaps ways to find respite from the pandemic.

Here are the most-viewed pages on LkldNow during 2021, excluding our home page and main news listing:

NOTE: The two “American Idol” articles published in mid-March were by far our most-viewed articles this year. They undoubtedly drew a national audience of fans of both the TV show and local competitor Zach D’Onofrio. Our analytics software shows us that most of that traffic was generated by Facebook, but it doesn’t reflect whose Facebook posts generated the traffic.