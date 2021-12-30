LkldNow Readers Favored Entertainment, Health News in 2021
Entertainment and health articles drew the largest audiences on LkldNow in 2021, reflecting both interest in COVID-19 prevention and perhaps ways to find respite from the pandemic.
Here are the most-viewed pages on LkldNow during 2021, excluding our home page and main news listing:
- FSC Student Advances to ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week (March 15)
- Florida Southern College Singer Vying for Golden Ticket (March 12)
- Latest Obituaries
- Lakeland Regional Health Drops From U.S. News Top Florida Ratings (Aug. 5)
- 2021 Christmas Parade: The Basics and Route Map (Dec. 1)
- Events Calendar
- Gaskins Barbecue and Lobster Coming to Lakeside Village (July 7)
- Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club Starting COVID-19 Vaccines in Lakeland (Feb. 9)
- Two New Sites Offering No-Appointment Vaccines (March 11)
- COVID-19 News and Resources
NOTE: The two “American Idol” articles published in mid-March were by far our most-viewed articles this year. They undoubtedly drew a national audience of fans of both the TV show and local competitor Zach D’Onofrio. Our analytics software shows us that most of that traffic was generated by Facebook, but it doesn’t reflect whose Facebook posts generated the traffic.
Support Independent Community News. We rely on people like you to invest in the community by supporting this non-profit service. Donate