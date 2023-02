More than 900 students took part in the 79th annual Polk County Youth Fair, with Lake Gibson Senior High’s Emmalee Robertson coming away with the Grand Champion trophy for commercial market steer.

Bartow Senior High’s Chasey McCrimmon’s American influence market steer won Grand Champion and Union Academy’s Layne Walker received the Grand Champion trophy for his European market steer.

The steer grand champion trophies are the most competitive and coveted at the annual event.

All the Grand Champion winners are listed below:

Emmalee Robertson, Lake Gibson Sr. FFA, Commercial Market Steer

Chasey McCrimmon, Bartow Sr. FFA, American Influence Market Steer

Layne Walker, Southern Charms 4-H, European Market Steer

Kinsley Abner, Bartow Middle FFA, Purebred Beef – Angus Bull

Kyndall Akins, Haines City High FFA, Horticulture – Ornamental Plant

Preston Babicz Market Steer – Carcass Contest

Rilee Bennett, Lucky A’s 4-H, Purebred Beef – Brangus Bull

Rilee Bennett, Lucky A’s 4-H Purebred Beef – Brahman Bull

Rilee Bennett, Lucky A’s 4-H, Purebred Beef – Supreme Male

Jordan Brantley, Frostproof Mid/Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – English Breed Male and Purebred Beef – Hereford Bull

Natalie Brinn, American Pride 4-H, Dairy Goat – Nigerian Dwarf, Dairy Goat – Overall

Emily Cason, Kathleen Cattle Crew 4-H, Purebred Beef – Chiania Female

Sara Clanton, Ft. Meade Community 4-H, Breeding Goat – Boer, Breeding Goat – Commercial Boer, and Breeding Goat – Commerical Overall

Brayden Cranor, Kathleen Cattle Crew 4-H, Purebred Beef – Shorthorn Female

Gracie Crews, Frostproof Sr. FFA, Dairy Goat – Nubian

Bryce Fitzgerald, Lucky A’s 4-H, Commerical Heifer Overall Brahman

Zachary Gibbons, Rowdy Ropers 4-H, Purebred Beef – Limousin Female, Purebred Beef – Simmental Female

McKenzie Gibson, Bartow Sr. FFA, Dairy Goat – Recorded Grade

Kelsey Beardon, Bartow Middle FFA, Market Hog – Division 1

Charley Palmer, Bartow Middle FFA, Market Hog – Division 2

Baley Porterfield, Be A Champ 4-H, Market Hog – Division 3

Alyssa Hillman, Bartow Sr. FFA, Market Hog Show, Market Hog – Division 4

Graison Kilpatrick, Still Squealing 4-H, Market Hog- Division 5

Carter Price, Top Notch 4-H, Market Hog – Division 6

Cason Herman, Top Notch 4-H, Market Hog – Division 7

Autumn Hill, George Jenkins Sr. FFA, Market Goat – Heavy Weight

McKenzie Hollie, Rockin Riders 4-H, Purebred Beef – Angus Female, Purebred Beef – English Breed Female

Hubble Keller, Lake Gibson Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – Brahman Female, Purebred Beef – Brahman Breed Female, Purebred Beef – Supreme Female

Rylee Leonard, Farm Fresh 4-H, Purebred Beef – Zebu Female, Purebred Beef – Zebu Bull

Layla Lyle, Dundee Ridge Academy FFA, Purebred Beef – Beefmaster Female

Elizabeth McDowell, Frostproof Mid/Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – Charolais Female, Purebred Beef – Continental Breed Female

Kailey Mesmer, Tenoroc Sr. FFA, Horticulture – Citrus

Brandi Moss, Lake Gibson Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – Hereford Female

Madilyn Nichols, Hog Wild 4-H, Purebred Beef – Ultrablack Female

Kylie Peters, Ft. Meade Community 4-H, Breeding Goat – Commercial Other

Lilly Purvis, Auburndale Sr. FFA, Poultry – Overall

Jaime Rullo, Bartow Sr. FFA, Horticulture – Blueberry

Carlie Shenefield, Kathleen Cattle Crew 4-H, Commercial Heifer Overall European, Purebred Beef – Maine Anjou Female, Purebred Beef – Simmental Angus Female

Sierra Slater, Kathleen Sr. FFA, Breeding Goat – Pygmy

Kainin Snyder, Bartow Sr. FFA, Rabbit Best of Show

Madison Stokes, Frostproof Mid/Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – Brangus Female

Zachary Suggs, Westwood Middle FFA, Dairy Goat – Commercial Nubian

Zoey Uhl, American Pride 4-H, Dairy Goat – Other Breed

Demi Wynn, Rowdy Ropers 4-H, Dairy Goat – Commerical Nigerian

Chasey McCrimmon, Bartow Sr. FFA, Purebred Beef – Brahman Bull

