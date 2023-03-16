Dear readers: Ever since founding LkldNow in 2015, a personal goal of mine has been to develop the next generation of leadership so that LkldNow can continue growing and providing independent news about quality-of-life issues in Lakeland long after my eventual retirement.

I am pleased to announce that Cindy Glover has joined our leadership team as editor of LkldNow. In that role, she will oversee our news operation, supervising our reporters and also contributing her own reporting. I will move into the role of editor-at-large, remaining actively involved in LkldNow and supporting both Cindy and our executive director, Trinity Laurino, in advancing the organization.

Cindy, 52, has sharp journalistic instincts, leadership skills and a passion for community improvement that will keep LkldNow focused on the issues that matter most to our readers. She has a deep commitment to our non-profit mission of fostering community engagement with thoughtful, impartial news and information.

Cindy’s career path has encompassed reporting, education, digital marketing and public relations.

As a reporter, Cindy covered city government, police, courts, arts, social issues and politics, including local, congressional and presidential campaigns. She worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Albuquerque Journal and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

During her 10-year stint as a high school social studies teacher, she helped thousands of teenagers understand government, economics, and how news events directly affect them. She continues to empower young people and help them navigate the transition to adulthood as a licensed foster parent and volunteer with Heartland for Children.

Her work in public relations starting in 2015 included data analysis and digital content creation that will be valuable in running a 21st-Century newsroom.

After more than two decades in South Florida, Cindy’s search for an authentic sense of community brought her and her family to Lakeland in July 2021. Prior to accepting her position at LkldNow, she spent a year serving as the community engagement coordinator for the City of Lakeland’s Community and Economic Development Department.

That role provided her with an accelerated, hands-on education about our community, its history, its challenges, and its potential. Among other things, she wrote engaging profiles of many Lakeland neighborhoods. I was impressed with the quality of her research. Her profiles uncovered new and interesting facts about neighborhoods I thought I knew a lot about.

Cindy has a thorough understanding of LkldNow’s mission and shares our passion for impartial coverage that illuminates our community.

— Barry Friedman, LkldNow founder and editor-at-large