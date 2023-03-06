Google map
A 69-year-old Lakeland man died Monday afternoon after he was ejected from his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when it rolled over on Harden Boulevard, left the road and struck several trees, according to Lakeland police.

Nicolas Hernandez died in the accident, which happened around 12:50 p.m. a little south of Lakeland Christian School. The accident closed the southbound lanes of Harden Boulevard for 3.5 hours.

Hernandez had been traveling south on Harden when he lost control of the SUV and the it began swerving, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, police said. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

