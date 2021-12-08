Carol Jenkins Barnett Remembered as a Compassionate Advocate and Role Model

As news spread through Lakeland today about the death of philanthropist and Publix heiress Carol Jenkins Barnett at age 65, friends and others whose lives she touched paid tribute. Some of those recollections follow. We will continue adding comments on Thursday.

Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

The Publix family is deeply saddened by the loss of a great humanitarian and community advocate. In addition to her service at Publix, Carol Jenkins Barnett made significant contributions to many nonprofit organizations and for the betterment of all children with investments in early childhood education programs. She will be sorely missed by her family, our associates and the community. Carol had a generous heart and compassionate soul. Her efforts will continue to improve the lives of others for generations.

News coverage: The Ledger / USA Today | News Channel 8 | Forbes | Miami Herald

Wesley Barnett, son, via text to The Ledger

My mother had a passion for helping others, especially children. She felt privileged to be able to support many causes locally and beyond. Her father and mother instilled in her a sense of responsibility to her community and she has in turn taught that to my brother and me and our families by her shining example. But most importantly, she was the anchor of our family. A mother, a grandmother. Her infectious smile, inimitable personality, and abounding love will never be forgotten.

Ashley Gibson Barnett, daughter-in-law

Her kindness, tenacity, wisdom, and legacy is something that will always be with us. God blessed me immeasurably when he chose her to be my mother-in-law. My marriage gave me more than a husband; it gave me a second mom. I cannot even begin to thank her for all the unconditional love and support she continually shared with us. Life has given me plenty of reasons to be happy, and she is definitely one of them.





Bill Mutz, mayor

Carol Barnett has been an extraordinary philanthropist. She continued the generous grace of giving, patterned by her father, with zeal and excellence. Her goal was to seek life change and provide safety nets for the needs of others. This led to many formative and supportive gifts to educational and health care entities. She also preserved history by supportive funding of entities like the Polk Theatre. There are opportunities in Lakeland that would not exist today had she been unwilling to stand in the gap financially. Creating Bonnet Springs Park was a high priority for her and it is the most recent example of a family investment which will continue to dramatically change the public spaces in Lakeland while providing an iconic park element regionally.

Anne Kerr, president, Florida Southern College, Barnett’s alma mater

Carol left an indelible impact upon Florida Southern College. Her leadership and vision for education fostered a drive for learning and social betterment that has compelled countless FSC students and alumni to shape a better world for us all. Carol led the way as an exemplar of positive and transformative communal leadership. Carol’s legacy of intellectual understanding of the importance of education throughout life, advocacy for learning, helping others, and philanthropy lives on in the Florida Southern community and in each of us whom she touched. | View FSC’s video tribute to Barnett on Instagram.

Terry Worthington, former CEO, United Way of Central Florida

Carol was involved with United Way of Central Florida since its formation in 1980. I was privileged to see the difference she made in the lives of so many. Carol could have lived anywhere but chose to be devoted to Lakeland. Through her leadership at Publix Super Markets Charities, millions of dollars were provided throughout the Southeast. Following her example, the culture of “giving back” has been instilled in hundreds of thousands of generous Publix associates. Carol and Barney have carried forward the spirit, generosity and legacy of George Jenkins for the benefit of us all.

Danielle Drummond, President and CEO, Lakeland Regional Health

Carol Jenkins Barnett’s compassionate heart and generous spirit helped so many in our area, and her devotion to community service inspired even more people to become involved in helping others. It is such an honor to have the LRH Pavilion for Women and Children named after such a remarkable woman, whose love for our community knew no bounds. Her legacy will live on, yet she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Alice O’Reilly, retired executive director, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly

She made us all ramp it up a little bit more because you could see what she did. She was always the leader so you thought, I can do a little bit more.

Keep Up With Lakeland Each Thursday, we'll send you the latest news and preview the weekend. Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!

Steve Bisonette, president, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly

We all know that the volunteer ethic in our community is truly amazing, and I believe much of that can be traced back to Mr. George. Carol certainly continued his legacy of care and generosity which is now carried on through her children. Our community is better and stronger as a result.

Polk County Public Schools statement

Polk County Public Schools is mourning the loss of Carol Jenkins Barnett, a devoted education advocate and staunch supporter of our students. As president of Publix Super Markets Charities, her generous assistance has touched the lives of countless children over the years. She was also a founding board member of the Polk Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization managing private and corporate donations benefiting PCPS students. She spent more than 20 years serving on this board, providing her wise guidance and loyal backing.

Gow Fields, former mayor

Carole’s kind, generous and loving spirit is what stood out to me in our introduction as Leadership Lakeland Class VII members. Her loving spirit only grew as she impacted more of the world around her, particularly this community. Her love for people and desire to positively impact grew as well, especially for children. She represented the best in all of us and will be forever in our hearts and minds.

Angela Garcia Falconetti, president, Polk State College

I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of Carol Jenkins Barnett, especially our District Board of Trustees Chair Ashley Bell Barnett and volunteer Wesley Barnett,. The college community is saddened by Carol’s passing. She will be remembered for her philanthropic heart and steadfast commitment to the Polk County community. We are grateful to Ashley and Wesley for paying Carol’s kindness forward.”

Katherine Fitzwater, Junior League of Greater Lakeland

I had the privilege of presenting Carol with her honor as a notable member of the Junior League several years ago. She was an amazing role model for me and so many in this community.

Tony Delgado, retired city manager, via Facebook

Absolutely heartbreaking news. Carol was so instrumental in moving Lakeland, community education and philanthropy efforts forward. She will be greatly missed and all our hearts go out to the family.

Deena Palas Wilbur, executive director, Polk Senior Games

Carol’s dad was a founding supporter of Polk Senior Games. She would bring him to the closing celebration and it was always a pleasure and a treat to have them there. Carol continued her support and Publix Charities still supports the Games and we are sincerely grateful.

Becky Abel, former coordinator, Lakeland Downtown Development Authority

My daughter and Carol’s son Wesley were in a very small cooperative preschool. Parents had to take turns assisting the paid staff/teachers. She was the only other mom besides me who was a little older than average for having a 2 year-old. We got along well, but did not expand the friendship beyond the school. I really did not make the Publix connection until most of the year was over.