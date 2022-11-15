As more people discover the newly opened Bonnet Springs Park as a place to exercise, enjoy nature and learn about Lakeland’s history, they are also discovering the food and beverage options at the 168-acre park. They include a café, a coffee shop and a rooftop bar.

The coffee shop is located on the first floor of the Welcome Center near the entrance. It serves Starbucks beverages, muffins, danish pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and cookies. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. The coffee shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Depot Café, located next to the Florida Children’s Museum inside the park, offers burgers, chicken fingers, a “create-your-own” salad station, pulled pork sandwiches, and wraps. It also serves kids meals which include chicken fingers and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The café also offers indoor and outdoor seating. Its operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rooftop bar above the Depot Café overlooks the park’s Great Lawn. “It’s a great spot to grab a drink from our full liquor bar or bring your lunch up from The Depot,” said Bill Young, the park’s vice president of revenue. The rooftop bar is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drinks range in price from $6-$19.

Rooftop Bar Depot Café, below; Rooftop Bar, above Coffee shop is inside the Welcome Center Inside the coffee shop

Photos by Barry Friedman; map provided by Bonnet Springs Park

“We do not have any current plans to open an additional [food] location within the park – full or quick service,” said Bill Young. “We are planning to expand the offering in our coffee shop – potentially light food options with beer & wine options.”

The park also has three drink vending machines spread out across the park, including one near the restrooms at the playground.

“We struggled getting a credit card processing partner for these initially. We have resolved this issue and these machines should be active in the very near future,” Young said.

There are also nine water-filling stations along the circulator route. They all serve tap water. Park patrons can bring their own water bottles and fill them up at these stations.

There are also drinking fountains inside the buildings on the park’s campus that supply filtered water, Young said.

The Florida Children’s Museum doesn’t have dining options but is able to provide food for booked birthday parties, according to Young.

There’s also an event center, which partners with local catering companies to provide food for parties, weddings and other functions for non-profits, corporate clients and others renting the venue. These events can range in size from 15 to 500 guests, Young said.

Bonnet Springs Park’ shop’s gift shop, restaurants and vending machines do not accept cash. “Reverse ATMs” are available to convert cash to spendable cards.