Which City Parks Will Open? Here’s a List

Following the City Commission decision on Monday to reopen some of the city parks that were closed last week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city has released a list of facilities that will be open starting Thursday.

“Visitors must practice social distancing, proper hygiene and disinfect any contact surfaces,” reads a news release announcing the parks that will open.

Commissioners will re-evaluate park openings weekly during the coronavirus crisis, the release said.

Parks that will be open starting Thursday morning are:

Tennis Courts & outdoor Pickleball Courts (open dawn to dusk)





Lake Parker Park

Woodlake Park

Simpson Park – tennis courts and trail only

Kelly Recreation Complex – tennis and outdoor pickleball courts only

Beerman Family Tennis Center – Parking lot for the tennis courts and walking path will be in the northside parking lot off of Southington

Walking Paths, Trails and Dog Parks

3 Parks Trail – open

Douglas Cook park – trail and dog park only

Dog Leg Woods Dog Park – open

Lake Parker Park –tennis courts & trail only

Fletcher Park on Lake Bonny – trail only (boardwalk closed)

Lake Crago Park – dog park and boat ramp

Westside Park – trail only

Peterson Park – trail and boat ramp access only (boardwalk closed)

Dobbins Park – trail only

Jackson Park – trail only

Publix Charities Park – walking trail north of Beerman Family Tennis Center and tennis courts only

All boat ramps open

Cleveland Heights Golf Course

The following operations will be adjusted to encourage compliance of hygiene and social distancing recommendations:

Pro shop will be closed to walk-in access

All transactions will take place through an exterior window

Attendant will wear gloves at all times

Separation between customer and attendant, and each customer standing in line

Credit, debit, and cash will all be accepted

All picnic tables from the downstairs will be removed

Upstairs is closed off so people will not congregate

All starters and golf attendants will be called on Wednesday morning to see if they are able to return. If they are not, they will remain on the active list until the coronavirus has subsided.

Starters will wear gloves

Starters gazebo will be closed to the public

Ball washers will be covered with trash bags

No rakes in sand traps

Flag sticks will not be removed

Pool noodles will be installed in cup so that the golf ball stays at the top of the cup

1 person per cart, unless they are a part of the family unit; in those cases, 2 per cart

Walkers welcome all day every day

Each golf cart will be washed and disinfected upon return

Parks and Recreation indoor facilities and offices remain closed. They include the Main Library, Larry Jackson Branch Library, eLibrary, Simpson Park Community Center, Kelly Recreation Complex, Coleman-Bush Building, Gandy Pool, Lake Mirror Complex, the Splash Pad at Barnett Family Park.

The trail at Se7en Wetlands will remain closed due to lack of access through Polk County parks.