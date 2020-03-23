Video: Kimmy Gabriela, Duet Partner Advance on ‘American Idol’

After singing “Stay” by Rhiannon on Sunday night’s “American Idol,” both Lake Gibson High School senior Kimmy Gabriela and duet partner Elyjuh Rene made it to the next round — which airs tonight at 8 on ABC. Kimmy will sing first on tonight’s show in a solo performance in front of a live band. Keep reading to view a video that includes part of her performance:

This week’s segments were taped in Hollywood several months ago, and two more segments air next Sunday and Monday before production was halted over coronavirus concerns.

“It is a bummer everything has kind of come to a stop but I’m kind of taking it as a vocal rest to take it easy,” Gabriela told The Ledger from her home, where she and her family are self-quarantining. “I’ve been singing so much lately. I’ve been taking the bright side of the situation and I’ve been staying in, getting rest and giving myself a break.”