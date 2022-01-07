Transportation

U.S. 98 Approved for Widening North of Lakeland

The Ledger

A project to four-lane U.S. 98N from West Socrum Loop Road to the Polk-Pasco line has been fully funded and construction could start as early as this summer, The Ledger reports.  The $130 million project is funded through the American Rescue Act and ties in with a larger Florida DOT project to widen the highway through three counties to improve safety in a heavily trafficked freight corridor.