Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to wash over Lakeland on Saturday, causing many events to be canceled, postponed or moved indoors.

The National Weather Service says a low pressure system out of the southeast Gulf of Mexico will bring “widespread heavy rainfall” to our region starting Saturday morning and building throughout the day. AccuWeather is reporting a 98% probability of rain with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Cancellations and changes announced so far include:

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market is canceled tomorrow. It will return Saturday, Dec. 23. Julie Townsend, director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, said high winds can be “particularly treacherous for an outdoor market” where tents and canopies can be toppled or become airborne.

Hmong Community New Year Celebration The Hmong Community New Year Celebration has been moved from Tigertown to Sikes Hall in the RP Funding Center at 701 W. Lime Street and the event will be slightly different. There will still be an opening ceremony, history and reflections, games, craft vendors and performances. However, because of the RP Funding Center’s policies banning outside food and beverages, the free community lunch is canceled and vendors will not be selling traditional foods. In an emotional Facebook post, organizers said they were “upset and disappointed” by the unfortunate circumstances, but thanked the RP Funding Center for being “gracious to accommodate us so very last minute.”

Artisan Crafters Holiday Market at the Lakeland Antique Mall The Artisan Crafters Holiday Market at the Lakeland Antique Mall is canceled. The event was set to feature 35 vendors with handmade, homemade and vintage goods including home decor, candles and baked goods. The next market will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Wreaths Across America Escorted Ride

The “Wreaths Across America” escorted motorcycle ride from Florida Polytechnic University to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell is canceled. However, wreaths will still be laid “rain or shine” on the graves of veterans at the national cemetery as well as four city-owned ones: the Tiger Flowers, Roselawn and Lakeview cemeteries and the Oak Hill Burial Park.

