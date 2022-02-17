Spring Training Delay Worries Local Businesses

Lakeland businesses are worried about the financial impact of a stunted 2022 Detroit Tigers Spring Training season, News Channel 8 reports. The Tigers are scheduled to play their first game in Lakeland eight days from now, but the team’s 40 roster players are still locked out by MLB owners over collective bargaining differences. Nevertheless, minicamp for minor leaguers and non-roster invitees begins today, bringing “hundreds” of players, coaches, staff and spectators to town, the station reports.