SEU Masters Degrees in Hand, Boko Haram Escapees Plan to Start Non-Profits

Giving back is on the minds of two young Nigerian women who escaped Boko Haram as teens, came to the U.S. and received scholarships to Southeastern University. The pair graduate with masters degrees today, News Channel 8 reports. Joy Bishara is applying for social work jobs and plans to start “Destiny Prevails,” a non-profit to assist Nigerians still terrorized by Book Haram. Lydia Pogu plans to start law school by next spring and also wants to form a non-profit. View video: