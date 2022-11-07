Assistant Police Chief Sammy Taylor Jr. will become Lakeland’s new police chief Dec. 1 upon the retirement of Ruben Garcia, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse announced today.

Taylor has 34 years of experience, all with the Lakeland Police Department, and a master’s of public administration from Troy State University.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to serve as Lakeland’s next chief of police,” Taylor, 60, said after the announcement at Monday morning’s City Commission meeting. “I am honored to work alongside the consummate professionals at the Lakeland Police Department who have dedicated themselves to ensuring the safety of our community.”

Garcia is set to retire at the end of the month and wanted a month of transition time with his successor.

“Chief Garcia has set the standard for what it means to be a servant leader, and Taylor said.

Sammy Taylor Jr.

Taylor follows in the footsteps of his father, who served as a police chief for several area agencies.

Based on feedback from the community, Sherrouse chose to limit his search to in-house candidates only. Taylor, who has been with the department for 33 years, and Assistant Police Chief Hans Lehman, who has been with the department 26 years, both applied.

The choice between Taylor and Lehman was the most difficult decision he has faced as city manager, Sherrouse said. “Each of them are so equally qualified though they each possess their own unique leadership styles,” he said. The final choice relied “heavily on tenure and past examples of demonstrating extreme calm and professionalism during extremely difficult situations,” Sherrouse said.

“Our culture of commitment to excellence, community policing and compassionate accountability will continue to be our touchstones as we stand on the shoulders and the legacies of those officers that came before us,” Taylor said. “After serving this community for almost 34 years, I still have a passion for helping people, and I look forward to coming to work every day to ensure our citizens and visitors alike receive the exceptional police service they deserve.”

Sherrouse lauded Taylor’s experience, reputation and character, which he said gives “me full confidence in his ability to lead the Lakeland Police Department as our community’s next police chief. The next several weeks will be very beneficial for Assistant Chief Taylor to have Chief Garcia assisting in the transition process, providing crucial insight and critical job knowledge as we prepare for new leadership when Chief Garcia officially retires on November 30th.”

Taylor was hired by the Lakeland Police Department in February 1989 and was promoted to sergeant in 1997, a position where he supervised officers in the uniform patrol division and the criminal investigations division. He was promoted to lieutenant in December 2002 and has served as a lieutenant in the uniform patrol division, 911 emergency communications and the criminal investigations division.

In 2015, Taylor was promoted to captain, overseeing the special operations division, and then transferred to supervising the Investigative Services Division. In 2019, he rose to the rank of assistant chief.

As assistant chief, he provided direction for the special services bureau, responsible for personnel and services including SWAT, K-9 unit, school resource officers, traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs enforcement, red light cameras, crime prevention, 911 communications, planning and research, and recruiting and training. He then transferred to his current role of overseeing the criminal investigations bureau.

Chief Garcia said, “I am extremely proud of both our internal candidates who were willing to take on the challenges and honor of being the next Lakeland PD chief. I fully support our city manager in the tough, well-thought-out decision he made. It’s a great day for Lakeland when we collectively build our next leaders from inside the organization.”

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd offered congratulations this morning: “Both candidates were immensely qualified; the city manager had a difficult choice. I’ve known Sammy long before he was a police officer and I worked with his dad at the Sheriff’s Office for many years. Sammy is a great man and a great police administrator. I look forward to working with him and I congratulate him. Sammy will take a professional law enforcement agency to the next level.”

During his career, Taylor has been selected for leadership positions or served as representative on multi-jurisdictional task forces, including with Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office.

Taylor graduated from Polk Community College in 1981 with an associate arts degree, and the University of South Florida in December 1993 with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. He received a master of public administration with a concentration in national security issues from Troy State University in December 2002.

He also completed the certified public manager course and received the CPM designation from Florida State University in 2009. He is a 2011 graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, and is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forums’ Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University.

The specifics of the hiring agreement, including salary have not yet been determined and will be released once those details have been finalized.

“I have discussed salary with Sammy in concept, and we have a gentleman’s agreement, but we need to get all of the information finalized and official before it is publicized,” Sherrouse said.

