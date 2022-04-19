Read It in the Morning Paper: Unemployment, Scott Franklin

UNEMPLOYMENT in Polk County registered at 3.1% in March, slightly higher than the statewide rate but 2.8 percentage points lower than the year-ago rate.
REP. SCOTT FRANKLIN co-sponsored a resolution to name a federal courthouse after the first Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court, but joined 184 other Republicans in defeating it. A Georgia representative lobbied against the resolution because the judge, Joseph Hatchett, wrote the majority opinion in a decision involving prayer at school graduations when he was a federal appeals court chief judge. (Subscribers-only story)