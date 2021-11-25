Read It in the Morning Paper: Thanksgiving, Parade Chairs

THANKSGIVING: If anything, Laura Pinner finds more to be thankful for eight months after being diagnosed with ALS. Though the former model and actress can no longer walk, she is learning to live in the moment and be “thankful for the smallest victories and glories in life.” | GoFundMe
PARADE CHAIRS: We’re one week away from Lakeland’s annual Christmas Parade, and city officials are discouraging the practice of placing chairs along the route ahead of time, saying chairs set up prior to the day of the parade will be removed. | Parade guide via Lakeland Mom