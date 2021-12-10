Read It in the Morning Paper: Shooting Followup, Holiday Events

SHOOTING FOLLOWUP: A company involved in the I-4 construction project near Kathleen Road confirmed that the man who was shot and killed by Lakeland police at the site last month was an employee of 20+ years. Condotte America Inc. said it reviewed safety standards with its employees following the death of Raul Marrero, 61. Police say officers fired after Marrero pointed a gun at them when they tapped on a window of the car from which he was monitoring a nearby pump around 2:15 a.m. on a holiday weekend. (Subscribers-only story)
HOLIDAY EVENTS in downtown Lakeland on Saturday include Selfies With Santa in Hollis Gardens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (more info); a Holiday Market from 5 to 10 p.m. curated by Buena Market, North Kentucky Artisan Market, Art Crawl and Lakeland Punk Flea (more info); and the SantaCon pub crawl starting at 5 p.m. (more info)