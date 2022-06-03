Read It in the Morning Paper: RP Funding Center, Kathleen Subdivision, Piano Festival

RP FUNDING CENTER, currently operated by city of Lakeland employees, could come under outside management. The city is soliciting proposals from companies experienced in running arena, theater and convention facilities. City commissioners specified they are looking for a management company, not a consultant, City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said. | Invitation to bid
KATHLEEN SUBDIVISION: A proposal to build 250 single-family homes on rural Robbins Road was rejected 4-3 by the Polk County Planning Commission. Developer Todd Pressman said he will appeal the decision to the Polk County Commission after modifying the plans based on Planning Commission feedback. (Subscribers-only story)