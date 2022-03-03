Read It in the Morning Paper: Road Diet, Environmental Lands

ROAD DIET: Lakeland City commissioners are questioning what alternatives they have when they vote on the future of South Florida Avenue in Dixieland this spring. The public will have a chance to weigh in at a Florida Department of Transportation public forum in April, though no date or place has been set yet. DOT has final say, but will rely heavily on a recommendation from the Lakeland City Commission. (Subscribers-only story)
ENVIRONMENTAL LANDS: The group Polk Forever is seeking to revive a program that helped preserve Circle Bar B and other environmentally significant lands in Polk County. They are asking county commissioners to place e a referendum on the November ballot asking voters to resurrect a tax of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, which comes to around $30 a year for a median-priced home. A decision is expected by June.