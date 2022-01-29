Read It in the Morning Paper: Restaurant Edition
- BORN & BREAD BAKEHOUSE in Dixieland is serving customers indoors again starting Wednesday after the pandemic prompted outdoor pickups only for nearly two years. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. | Menus & preorders
- HOMECOURT, the Merchants Walk restaurant/sports bar founded by retired NBA star Tracy McGrady, has closed permanently.
- ARBY’S & CULVER’S: A new Arby’s is planned for Lakeland Highlands Road in front of Sam’s Club but must first get Planning & Zoning approval. The Culver’s being built on U.S. 98 north is on track to open in about a month, while the Culver’s in Highland City has faced delays and construction is pending. (Subscribers-only story)