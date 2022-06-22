Read It in the Morning Paper: Publix IT, COVID in Polk, Legislature

PUBLIX Super Markets has confirmed it has chosen the FedEx building in downtown Lakeland as an information technology center. The company won $500,000 in local incentives that will be paid if it creates a promised 100 new jobs there at a promised average salary of at least $93,500. Publix is also asking the city for permission to tear down the former Citrus Mutual Building south of City Hall to provide surface parking for employees pending future plans for a future building there; that request was approved by the city planning board this week and now goes to the City Commission.
NEW COVID-19 infections in Polk County grew by 24.8% to 2,642 over the last two weeks, according to the latest Florida Department of Health report. Testing positivity has jumped to 19%, up from 14.8% two weeks earlier. | LkldNow COVID tracking chart
COLLEEN BURTONavoided a GOP primary in her bid to elevate from the Florida House to the Florida Senate after previously announced candidate Randy Wilkinson failed to qualify for the race. She will face Democrat Veysel Dokur of Lakeland in the general election. In another race, Lakeland Republicans Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker face off for the open House District 50 seat, as two announced candidates — Republican Nicholas Poucher and Libertarian Allison Marie Kelly — failed to qualify.
Nick B. Nehr
June 22, 2022 @ 11:16 am
tear down a building to create surface parking? when they’re trying to get rid of parking lots to build offices and apartments, you really have the audacity to ask to tear down a perfectly good building for parking… are these people insane? and the planning board really contradicted themselves.
Tomasa Taylor
June 22, 2022 @ 12:31 pm
What is wrong with these people NO!!! TO TEARING DOWN BUILDING