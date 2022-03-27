Read It in the Morning Paper: Population Growth, School Board

POPULATION GROWTH: Polk County added 24,287 new residents between July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2020, bringing total population to 753,520, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; that’s the nation’s seventh-highest number of new residents. Looking at percentage growth, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area also ranked seventh in the nation with a growth rate close to 3.3%. ALSO: Census Bureau report
POLK SCHOOL BOARD member Lynn Wilson, 65, of Winter Haven, announced he will not seek re-election to a third term. (Candidates who have filed for the District 6 seat include Sara Estelle Jones and Justin Sharpless.)