Read It in the Morning Paper: Palmetto Street, Opioid Settlement, SantaCon
- PALMETTO STREET: The 96-year-old building at 719 E. Palmetto Street across from the main library that formerly housed a rubber stamp company is being renovated for retail use. So far the only confirmed tenant is a yoga studio.
- OPIOID SETTLEMENT: Polk County and its cities will get $17.2 million to address the opioid crisis as part of a legal settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors. (The city of Lakeland expects $750,000 of that, an assistant city attorney said in October.) | City of Lakeland resolution agreeing to participate
- SANTACON, Lakeland’s annual holiday-themed pub crawl, takes place downtown on Dec. 11 starting at 5 p.m. | LkldSantaCon.com