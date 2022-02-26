Read It in the Morning Paper: New Life Outreach, Insanity Defense

NEW LIFE OUTREACH Ministry, which provides men with housing , employment assistance and substance abuse treatment, will use an expected $500,000+ in American Rescue Act funds to upgrade its shelters, expanding the number of people who can be served.
INSANITY DEFENSE: The assistant public defender representing Bryan James Riley in a murder case involving the deaths of four family members in north Lakeland was given a third extension to prepare an insanity defense. The next status conference is scheduled for Aug. 12.