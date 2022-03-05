Read It in the Morning Paper: Michael Dunn, New Apartments
- MICHAEL DUNN: The trial of former City Commissioner Michael Dunn on a charge of second-degree murder is scheduled to start March 14. The judge in the case on Friday disallowed two defense witnesses from testifying and also denied a prosecution request to exclude information about the victim’s criminal history. More motions are set to be heard next Thursday.
- APARTMENTS: Polk County’s Planning Commission on Wednesday approved three apartment complexes that could bring a combined 459 new housing units to unincorporated Lakeland. Two are on Marcum Road near U.S. 98, and the other is at the intersection of South Pipkin Road and West Pipkin Road. (Subscribers-only story)
- REMEMBERING BLOODY SUNDAY: Stakeholders Coalition of Polk County, a new organization formed to promote voters’ rights, is hosting a walk at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to recognize the 57th anniversary of the Selma, Ala., bridge crossing. The walk starts at New Bethel AME Church and ends at Greater Refuge Temple. | Facebook post